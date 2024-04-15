Delrin announces distribution partnership with Ravago companies

Ravago companies Entec and Channel Prime Alliance will distribute all grades of Delrin to customers in North America.

Delrin, an industrial polymer business, has announced strategic partnerships with Ravago companies Entec and Channel Prime Alliance for them to distribute all grades of Delrin to customers based in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

“Delrin is the market-leading homopolymer acetal and is a key ingredient in products ranging from cars to consumer goods, industrial and manufacturing, medical devices, and electronics,” said Angad Kalsi, commercial leader of the Delrin business in the Americas region. “This new partnership between [Entec and Channel Prime Allicance] will enable Delrin to reach a broader customer base and help our customers develop innovative solutions to their design challenges.”

Delrin also offers a renewable attributed grade that’s produced with 100 per cent bio-feedstock that Channel Prime Alliance and Entec will also be distributing.

“Entec and Channel Prime Alliance are proud to work together with Delrin through this new agreement,” said David Roundy, product manager at Ravago. “This partnership will allow both companies to strengthen their portfolios and better serve the evolving needs of our customers, while also offering the industry acetal options with better reliability, durability, and performance.”