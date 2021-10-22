Davis-Standard names Gianzo Mastrangelo as aftermarket regional manager for Canada, Northeast U.S.

Extrusion systems maker Davis-Standard LLC has named industry veteran Gianzo Mastrangelo as its new aftermarket regional manager for Canada and the Northeast U.S.

In an Oct. 23 news release, Pawcatuck, Conn.-based Davis-Standard noted that Mastrangelo has more than 33 years of industry experience in operations, manufacturing, process engineering, purchasing and sales, having held multiple leadership roles at Brampton Engineering as well as General Motors of Canada, CFM, Fenwick Automotive, and Embassy Flavours.

He also holds a professional engineering license, has received Six Sigma Lean Manufacturing (Red X) training, and helped patent Brampton Engineering’s inflatable aqua ring component.

“Gianzo will be a tremendous asset to our North American aftermarket team,” said Joe Guigli, Davis-Standard’s vice president of aftermarket sales. “He understands the needs of our customers in this territory, and the critical role we play in supporting equipment performance and better processing. He also brings an outstanding range of industry expertise that will strengthen our aftermarket initiatives.”

Mastrangelo has a Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and Bachelor of Science in biology. He is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario in Ontario, Canada and holds a PEO license.