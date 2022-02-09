Davis-Standard appoints new aftermarket sales manager, upper Midwest

Extrusion and converting machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC has named Kyle Haley as aftermarket sales manager for the upper Midwest, including Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, as well as the U.S. states of Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“Kyle’s industry knowledge and commitment to performance-driven aftermarket service is an asset to our North American team,” said Joe Guigli, Davis-Standard’s vice president of aftermarket sales. “He understands the U.S. and Canadian markets, and his team-oriented approach will serve customers well.”

Haley comes to Davis-Standard from Greiner Extrusion, where he was an outside sales representative for extrusion tooling (profile) and downstream equipment.

Davis-Standard is headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn.