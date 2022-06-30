Davis-Standard appoints Mike Brown as vice president for its Canadian operations

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC has appointed a new vice president of operations – GTA for the company’s Canadian businesses.

The Pawcatuck, Conn.-based company has named industry veteran Mike Brown to the position. “In his new role, Brown will be responsible for executing the business operating plan, strategy and performance initiatives for Davis-Standard’s Toronto-based subsidiaries,” the company said in a June 30 news release.

“Mike joins Davis-Standard with over 25 years of progressive experience in engineering, product management, and global operating roles with equipment and processing companies,” said Dan Guthrie, Davis-Standard’s chief operating officer. “We look forward to him leading our Brampton Engineering, Deacro, and Gamma companies to reach our strategic growth goals synchronized with the Surpass global operating principles and our Davis-Standard vision statement.”

Brown comes to Davis-Standard from Gillette/Procter & Gamble, where he was operations manager for their injection and extrusion operations; prior to that, he worked at Edwards Vacuum, Avox Systems, Milacron and Quality Metalcraft. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Master of Science in manufacturing engineering from Worchester Polytechnic Institute, and a Master in Business Administration from Babson College in Massachusetts.