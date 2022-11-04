CPP, CIAC, and Circular Materials collaborate to advance a circular plastics economy for Canada

The collaboration will be focused on providing solutions that address plastic waste and pollution in Canada.

The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP), the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC), and Circular Materials (CM) are announcing a new collaboration to “de-risk and scale up investments” in infrastructure and the innovation needed to accelerate the transition to a circular economy for plastic packaging in Canada.

Through investments in technology innovation and critical recycling infrastructure, the organizations said in a statement, the collaboration will be focused on developing solutions to address plastic waste and pollution in Canada.

“The CPP, CIAC, and CM have come together to address the key challenges and opportunities for achieving a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada,” said Paul Shorthouse, interim managing director for the CPP. “Our shared approach identifies the need for both upstream and downstream supports, including capital investments in critical infrastructure, investments in innovation and emerging technologies, and incentives to facilitate investments that support working to redesign packaging for recyclability and the related transition plans.”

“Collaboration is key to addressing the challenges of plastic waste. As a national not-for-profit producer-governed organization, we are committed to building efficient and effective recycling systems where plastics and other packaging materials are collected, recycled, and returned back to producers for use as recycled content,” said Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials. “In doing this, we are ensuring materials are reused again and again – keeping them in our economy and out of our environment.”

“Our organizations are fully committed to low carbon ambitions,” said Bob Masterson, president and CEO of CIAC. “We will work together to identify the need for incentives that support investments and innovation for upstream system transformation, such as through tax incentives and accelerated capital cost allowances to support packaging redesign and manufacturers and converters looking to upgrade their facilities.”

By working together to de-risk and scale up investments in infrastructure and innovation, the organizations said, the collaboration will help address emerging policy priorities, infrastructure gaps, and investment needs in a coordinated fashion to scale efforts and accelerate the transition to a circular economy for plastics in Canada.