CPIA to be dissolved, become a division of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

February 25, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) and the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) have agreed to a transaction that will see the dissolution of the Toronto-based CPIA, and a new plastics division created under the CIAC banner.

In a statement, CPIA said the decision “follows an extensive due diligence process that determined the CIAC and CPIA have complementary strengths and committed members, but that the challenges for plastics require even greater collaboration.”

The goal of the transaction is to combine forces by creating a new entity that can promote responsible plastic production in Canada and work toward reducing and eliminating plastic waste from the environment, the statement said.

“We understand that plastics are a vital part of the Canadian economy and everyday lives, but plastic waste doesn’t belong in the environment,” CIAC board of director’s chair Ed Bechberger said. “As an industry, we’re dedicated to innovation and investment in product design and to the responsible management and reduction of plastic waste. This transaction will provide a balanced approach to plastics and its value to society.”

“We’re excited to move forward with this transaction because the combination of the two organizations will deliver a stronger, clearer and more unified voice for plastics at a time when unity is needed by the industry to educate Canadians and different levels of government on the value of plastics and policy alternatives to product bans,” said Joel Rudolph, chair of the CPIA board of directors.

CPIA and CIAC conducted special meetings of their members to vote on the transfer of assets from CPIA to CIAC and the associated bylaw changes for both organizations to form a new plastics division. Members from both organizations ratified the transaction unanimously during a meeting in Toronto last week.

Details of the transition and dissolution of CPIA will be released in the next few months, CPIA said.

The CIAC is headquartered in Ottawa, and represents more than 50 members and partners across the country, the majority of the chemistry industry in Canada.