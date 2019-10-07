CPIA announces 2019 Plastics Industry Leadership Award winners

October 7, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

On Oct. 2, 2019 the Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) recognized twenty outstanding individuals and businesses for their commitment and dedication to the growth and sustainability of the Canadian plastics industry at its annual Plastics Industry Leadership Awards Dinner in Toronto.

The premier award, the Leader of the Year, was given to Bill Dickson, president of Cambridge, Ont.-based material supplier Canuck Compounders. “Bill Dickson has been driving his company towards the utilization of recycled materials into a diverse line of finished products for the last four decades,” CPIA said in a statement. “He began his career in a plastics compounding business at the age of 18 working part-time on the plant floor while going to school. Bill worked his way up through the ranks to full-time, then onto supervisor and management. He left his management position and went on to establish Canuck Compounders in 1979, and in 1986 he consolidated the company and became the sole owner of Canuck Compounders. Bill’s goal of continually creating recycled formulated resins to go into higher end application is and always will be his goal. At the present time most of the finished product produced at Canuck is destined for the automotive market, with much of it ending up in-mold in colour class A visual parts.”

In addition to the Leader award, CPIA presented awards to winners in the following categories:

Five Young Leader Awards recognized up and coming leaders of the plastics industry:

Ian Ferguson is currently chief operating officer at Toronto’s Chantler Packages Inc. Since 2003 he has been involved in the flexible packaging industry in sales and management roles.

In the area of Sustainability, CPIA honoured three recipients for their environmental, economic and social contributions:

Jon Pyper , previously the associate director of sustainability for CPIA Dow’s N.A. Packaging & Specialty Plastics business, now heads Jon Pyper Consulting Services. Pyper worked at Dow for over 34 years and held various senior management positions in sales, marketing, product management, financial services, purchasing, e-Business, government affairs, and sustainability across several Dow businesses.

Two winners were honoured In the Innovator category, recognizing those who have contributed to the advancement of the plastics industry:

GreenMantra Technologies, headquartered in Brantford, Ont.,was recognized for utilizing a patented and proprietary catalytic depolymerization process to create polymer additives and synthetic waxes from recycled plastic feedstocks, including four of the seven streams of plastic.

headquartered in Brantford, Ont.,was recognized for utilizing a patented and proprietary catalytic depolymerization process to create polymer additives and synthetic waxes from recycled plastic feedstocks, including four of the seven streams of plastic. StoneStraw Ltd. is North America’s largest independent dedicated straw manufacturer. Headquartered in Brantford, StoneStraw innovated and produced “Back to Earth”, the first Canadian made, industrially/municipally compostable straw which are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute and meet ASTM D6400 and/or ASTM D6868 standards to compost within 180 days or less.

Three recipients of CPIA’s Canplast Award were recognized for individuals who contribute their time, energy and expertise to improving the competitive and environmental performance of the Canadian plastics industry:

Sarah Marshall is the Nova Chemicals’ director of sustainability, and is responsible for leading cross-functional efforts to achieve the company’s long-term vision for sustainability. She is a strong advocate for a plastics circular economy, working with supply chain partners, customers, government officials, industry associations and others to help create innovative solutions for plastics recycling and recovery.

Finally, six recipients of CPIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award were recognized for making outstanding achievements and contributing enduring legacies to the Canadian plastics industry and to the community at large: