CPIA announces 2018/19 Board of Directors

July 17, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) has announced its new Board of Directors, selected following its recent annual general meeting in Toronto.

Sarah Marshall, leader of technical services for Nova Chemicals Corp., was elected Chair of the Board; Joel Rudolph of Farnell Packaging was elected Vice Chair; and Mark Lichtblau, vice president of Inteplast Bags and Films Corp., Haremar Plastic Manufacturing Division, was elected as Treasurer. Terry Elliott, president of Scepter Canada Inc., was elected as Immediate Past Chair of the Board.

In addition, CPIA announced five new directors: Cynthia Shanks, Keurig Canada; Daniel Reshef, Urban Polymers; Gerry Maldoff, Hymopack; Jesus Atias, Dow Canada; and Patrick Robertson, Cascades SPG.

“We are very pleased to welcome Cynthia, Daniel, Gerry, Jesus, and Patrick to our Board of Directors,” Marshall said in a statement. “Their experience and proven business acumen will definitely serve CPIA well.”

Founded in 1943, CPIA is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.