Conair Group now selling Doteco extrusion processing equipment in North America

Auxiliary equipment maker Conair Group is now selling and servicing three product lines developed by Doteco SpA of Italy for film and fibre producers in North America.

The three product lines are the Blendo Adroit and Grado Adroit blenders and the Ventro air ring, and Conair officials described the move as a “golden opportunity” to tap into North America’s huge fibre and blown film markets.

Doteco and Conair both belong to the Piovan Group, and the new brand reflects Piovan’s stated goal of bringing Doteco technology to the North American market, following Piovan’s 2019 acquisition of Doteco. Piovan then purchased IPEG, which includes Conair, Thermal Care, Pelletron, and Republic Machine, in 2021.

“From its beginning in 1994, Doteco has focused on extrusion processing, and the design and precision of their blenders have made them the envy of the industry,” said Alan Landers, Conair’s general manager for Doteco Inc. “In the fibre segment, where thread colour, texture, and consistency are critically important, Doteco’s continuous loss-in-weight blenders, including the Blendo Adroit, rank high in a very competitive field for auxiliary equipment due to their reliability, dosing and mixing accuracy, and ease of use.”

The new brand offering also includes the new Vento profile gauge-control system for film extrusion. With several models sized for film dies from 5.9 inches to 35.4 inches (150 to 900 millimetres), the Vento combines film cooling and gauge control. A single air inlet provides a consistent inflow of air, divided into three radial flows that shape the molten film bubble. A servo-controlled motor uses real-time gauge measurements to direct small, but precise changes in airflow around the circumference of the film bubble to ensure thickness consistency.

Conair is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pa.