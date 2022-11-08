Conair appoints Auxiplast as sales representative in Quebec, Atlantic Provinces

Auxiplast was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Varennes, Quebec.

Conair Group, an auxiliary equipment maker headquartered in Cranberry township, Pa., has appointed Auxiplast Inc. as its new sales representative for Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Auxiplast, which was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Varennes, Quebec, sells and services plastics injection molding, extrusion, and auxiliary equipment and offers repair, reconditioning, training, turnkey installation, and equipment start-up services throughout eastern Canada. Auxiplast is co-owned by Jean-François Continelli and David Marois.

“With this venture, Auxiplast will be able offer more options in auxiliary equipment,” Continelli said. Marois, Auxiplast’s vice president, added that, “with the addition of Conair Group downstream extrusion technologies to our line card, we now offer the best to our extrusion customers as well.”

Conair offers over 450 different auxiliary equipment products for plastics processing, including resin drying systems, blenders, feeders and material conveying systems, temperature control equipment, and granulators. Extrusion solutions include line-control systems, film and sheet scrap-reclaim systems and downstream equipment for pipe and profile extrusion.