Coming soon: The Women in Manufacturing Virtual Summit is May 13!

Hosted by Manufacturing AUTOMATION, along with Canadian Manufacturing Online, PLANT, MRO, EP&T, Canadian Plastics, Canadian Packaging, Design Engineering, IPP&T, PrintAction, Frasers and Process West, this event features influencers in the Canadian manufacturing sector, as well as women who have trailblazed in their careers.

Women have comprised 29 per cent of Canada’s manufacturing workforce for the past 40 years – but representation is gradually increasing as key industry players lead the change on gender equity. In an effort to show the ongoing efforts to dismantle the barriers that prevent or discourage women from entering the industry, and to facilitate conversations about advancing women into leadership positions, the Women in Manufacturing Virtual Summit offers a live panel discussion, presentations and on-demand sessions.

Speakers will explore the importance of fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, share career advice and real-life experiences, recommend actions companies can take to recruit women and advance them in their careers, and much more.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts and thought leaders whose shared goal is to promote gender equity, diversity and inclusion in Canadian manufacturing.

