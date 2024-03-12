Colourant maker DCL appoints Arya Chem as Canadian distributor

Global colourant maker DCL Corp. has appointed Toronto-based chemical supplier Arya Chem Inc. as the exclusive distributor for DCL’s colour pigments across Canada.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with top-notch chemical solutions that meet their evolving needs,” said Jon Morrison, Arya Chem’s director of sales and marketing. “DCL’s exceptional range of colour pigments will enable us to offer even greater value and choice to our clients across various industries.”

DCL supplies colour pigments and dispersions for the plastics, coatings, and ink industries.

“We are excited to enhance our presence in the Canadian market through this partnership with Arya Chem Inc.,” said Rogerio Galante, vice president of sales, Americas at DCL. “Arya Chem’s dedication to customer satisfaction and their extensive knowledge of the Canadian chemical industry make them the perfect partner to represent our brand and products in this region.”