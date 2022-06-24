Coke Canada bottling to invest $42 million in B.C. Lower Mainland facilities

The investments in Richmond include $24 million in a new manufacturing line and $18 million in a combined sales, warehouse, and distribution facility.

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd. is making capital investments of close to $42 million in its Lower Mainland operations in British Columbia to help the company meet what it calls “the evolving needs of customers” in B.C., and enable its capability to grow in the market.

The investments include $24 million in a new manufacturing line at its Richmond facility, as well as an additional $18 million in a new, specialized, combined sales, warehouse, and distribution facility, also to be located in Richmond.

In a June 21 news release, company officials said the new manufacturing line at the Richmond manufacturing facility will enable the usage of pre-form bottles, add capacity to the facility, and help decrease packaging emissions. It is expected to be operational in Spring 2023.

The new sales, warehouse and distribution centre will combine the capabilities of the company’s current distribution centres in Richmond and Coquitlam. The facility, which is slated to open in Spring 2024, will also be home to Coke Canada’s local fleet and equipment service operations.