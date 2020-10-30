CME, Ontario launch online consumer directory of made-in-Ontario products

As part of a joint effort with the Ontario provincial government, the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) national trade group has launched a new online directory that identifies made-in-Ontario products.

Called the Ontario Made Consumer Directory, funding for the directory was made possible through the $50 million Ontario Together Fund.

In an Oct. 29 statement, Premier Doug Ford’s office said that the guide “will make it easier for shoppers to find made-in-Ontario products, while supporting local businesses and manufacturers.”

Ontario’s manufacturing sector directly accounts for over 12 per cent of the province’s economy, with nearly $300 billion in annual shipments and $200 billion in exports.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers across the province stepped up to innovate by ramping up or shifting their production lines to produce more food, personal protective equipment, and other essential supplies. In September alone, an increase of 51,700 jobs pushed Ontario’s manufacturing employment 17,000 jobs above pre-COVID levels.

In a recent CME survey, 73 per cent of Ontarians said they already try to purchase Canadian-made products and 56 per cent said they would try more often to purchase domestic goods. Since launching in July 2020, CME’s SupportOntarioMade.ca website has registered over 4,600 products from over 1,200 local manufacturers. Over 150 retailers are also participating in the program. Products with the Ontario Made logo range from baby wipes to barbecues, and cosmetics to cars.

Manufacturers and producers are encouraged to register and promote their products on the SupportOntarioMade.ca website and use the Ontario Made logo. Regional webinars where manufacturers can learn more about the program will be hosted by CME to increase the volume and variety of registered Ontario Made products for consumers.