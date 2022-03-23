CME launches accelerator program for Manitoba manufacturers

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) has launched the Manufacturing Accelerator Program (MAP), designed to help Manitoba’s manufacturers “become more globally competitive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The program aims to support economic growth by building resilient, world-class suppliers better able to serve customers around the world, as well as accelerating productivity and investment through advanced digital manufacturing,” CME vice president Ron Koslowsky said in a news release. “It will also build competencies to develop skills needed and attract new talent into rewarding manufacturing careers.”

Working with PrairiesCan and other key partners, the initiative will support individual companies and enhance the manufacturing network through advisory services, benchmarking assessments, and competency development to accelerate the competitiveness of Manitoba’s manufacturing sector.

Manitoba manufacturers have investment intentions of $1 billion, CME said.

“Through CME programs and services, MTM has been able to accelerate both our Lean and technology adoption efforts and create even better value for our customers,” said Gord Atamanchuk, general manager of Manitoba-based manufacturer Micro Tool & Machine Ltd. “From our supply chain to the skilled people we need to do our leading-edge work, having access to these supports is critical to growing companies and to Manitoba businesses overall.”

CME has offices in Toronto and Ottawa, Ont.