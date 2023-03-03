CME invests in manufacturing training

FedDev Ontario provides $8.8 million in funding to help manufacturers adopt new technologies and grow their businesses.

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) has launched the Technology Investment Program, designed to help small- and medium-sized southern Ontario manufacturers compete on the global stage by investing in advanced manufacturing technologies to automate production and reduce their environmental footprint.

Funded by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), this program provides direct financial assistance to eligible manufacturers in the form of a matching contribution of up to $50,000 to support their investment in long-term production assets and technology.

“Ontario’s manufacturing industry is the engine that drives our national economy and our Government is investing in the people that make it run,” Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, said in a statement.”By making smart investments across supply chains, we will work together to grow local economies, create good paying jobs for our communities, and ensure a healthy environment for generations.”

When comparing trends in Canada to those south of the border, CME said, Ontario manufacturers remain slow adopters of advanced manufacturing technology. In the U.S. manufacturing sector, machinery and equipment investment increased by a total of 34 per cent between 2004 and 2021; but this fell by 14.8 per cent in Ontario.

“CME’s Technology Investment Program will help Ontario manufacturers with the tools needed to compete on the global stage,” CME CEO Dennis Darby said. “By investing in advanced manufacturing technologies, manufacturers will be better able to serve customers at home and around the world.”