Circulus is a new supplier of PCR for Nova Chemicals

Houston-based recycler Circulus Holdings PBLLC has made a deal to supply Nova Chemicals Corp. with its recycled polyethylene (rPE).

In a Nov. 23 news release, Calgary-based Nova said the agreement broadens its sources of post-consumer resin (PCR), expands its PCR portfolio, and increases available supply for customers.

“Circulus’ focus on environmental sustainability and state-of-the-art technology aligns perfectly with [our] values and mission,” said Greg DeKunder, Nova’s vice president of polyethylene marketing and circular economy. “Nova’s deep market, technical and applications expertise helps enable our customers and brands to incorporate rPE into their products and applications. This agreement with Circulus will help us fulfill value chain demand for rPE and help brand owners and retailers achieve their packaging sustainability goals.”

The demand for high quality PCR plastic in packaging is forecasted to increase significantly, Nova officials said, and Nova’s agreement with Circulus sets the stage for what it calls “a strategic relationship with opportunity for future growth.” Nova also says its PCR business is “growing rapidly” to meet market demand for recycled content.

Advertisement

Circulus produces a linear low-density/low-density recycled polyethylene blend (rLLDPE/LDPE), which is said to be well-suited for flexible packaging such as heavy-duty sacks, e-commerce cushioning and mailers, stretch wrap, and collation shrink.

Circulus recycles post-consumer plastic into high quality recycled resin at scale for repeated use in support of the circular economy for plastics. Its facilities all rely on 100 per cent renewable energy to minimize the company’s carbon footprint with an infrastructure built to meet the domestic demand for PCR resin.