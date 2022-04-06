Circular Plastics Taskforce gets funding support from Quebec

The Circular Plastics Taskforce (CPT) has received more than half a million dollars from the Ministry of Economy and Innovation (MEI).

In an April 5 news release, CPT officials say the funding grant will allow the Montreal-based organization to commence the second phase of its project, which seeks to better align material recovery facilities, recyclers and end markets for post-consumer recycled plastic.

The financial partnership with the MEI, made possible thanks to Éco Entreprises Québec’s involvement in financial support management, will allow the launch of the first pilot projects of Phase II, the release said, in addition to supporting the coordination of all planned activities.

The CPT first launched in 2020 when five major food, beverage and packaging companies came together to try to solve the problem of post-consumer plastics. The companies and organizations involved include Danone Canada, Dyne-a-pak, Keurig Dr. Pepper Canada, TC Transcontinental and the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

The CPT says it completed the first phase of its project back in September of 2021 and published a white paper with recommendations. The objective of the CPT for Phase II is to carry out or support projects which will make it possible to optimize the recycling of all plastic packaging, within the context of provincial extended producer responsibility programs. “Several projects targeting certain priority resins will be deployed on an industrial scale in partnership with organizations along the value chain,” CPT officials said. “In addition, two initiatives dealing with the systemic issues of traceability and the food grade process will be deployed in parallel.”

“Éco Entreprises Québec is proud to take part in CPT’s phase II as a member of the steering committee and as trustee of this project’s financing,” Maryse Vermette, CEO of ÉEQ, said in the news release. “Such a project offers a tangible basis for the implementation of the modernization of Quebec’s curbside collection system.”