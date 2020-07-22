CIAC names Elena Mantagaris to lead new Plastics Division

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) has named Elena Mantagaris, a public affairs and stakeholder relations executive, as the new vice president who will lead the association’s Plastics Division.

The Plastics Division was created on July 1, when the former Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) merged with CIAC, which is headquartered in Ottawa.

Mantagaris will take the new position effective Aug. 4.

“I’m looking forward to joining an experienced team and building on the association’s strong reputation for responsible management and a balanced approach to advocacy that ensures a thriving plastics sector and, above all, a healthy environment,” she said in a July 21 statement.

“Mantagaris will lead a team that will advocate on behalf of CIAC members to help Canada advance sustainable solutions for the development of a circular economy for plastics,” CIAC said in the statement. “Additionally, she and her team will focus on promoting responsible plastic production in Canada while working toward reducing and eliminating plastic pollution from the environment, all in support of a robust Canadian economy.”

Citing Mantagaris’ “extensive experience in building bridges across stakeholder communities,” Bob Masterson, president and CEO of CIAC, said she will be “of tremendous support to CIAC as she will work collaboratively with other plastics value chain interests in Canada, as well as like-minded interests in North America and globally to ensure a coordinated and effective approach to plastics public policy issues.”

Mantagaris has more than 20 years’ experience working with federal and provincial governments, CIAC said, along with municipalities and Indigenous communities to advance large-scale national initiatives in the iron, energy, transportation, technology, and cultural sectors. “She recently advanced a $1.5 billion iron processing facility and prior to that a $20 billion nuclear project with willing host communities,” CIAC said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mantagaris’ served as director, government and external relations for Nuclear Waste Management Organization from 2008-2018, and most recently served as vice president, communications and public affairs with Maritime Iron Inc. She has a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Queen’s University.