ChemSpec Canada names David Jackson as managing director

Polymer and additives distributor ChemSpec Canada Inc. has named David Jackson as its inaugural managing director.

In a news release, officials with the Toronto-based company said that Jackson has more than 35 years of experience working in the chemical industry, “as well as proven ability in navigating mergers and acquisitions.”

Most recently, Jackson worked as an independent consultant for the chemical industry. Prior to this, he was president and CEO of Ferguson Chemical Innovations and held senior executive roles with Unipex and Azelis.

ChemSpec Canada is part of the ChemSpec family of companies, and a subsidiary of Safic-Alcan Group located in Paris, France. ChemSpec is a distributor of specialty chemical additives and polymers into the North American elastomer mixing industry, as well as coatings, adhesive/sealant, inks, plastics, and cosmetics compounding market segments.