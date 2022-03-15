Canadian Plastics

Chemicals distributor Andicor makes management changes

The Mississauga, Ont.-based firm has named John Roeleveld as president, and Jamie Dinsmore as vice president, sales and marketing.

March 15, 2022


Mississauga, Ont.-based material distributor Andicor Specialty Chemicals Corp. has named John Roeleveld as its new president.

John Roeleveld. Photo Credit: LinkedIn

In conjunction with that change, Jamie Dinsmore has been promoted to vice president, sales and marketing. Steve Waters will remain as the company’s CEO and chairman.

Jamie Dinsmore. Photo Credit: LinkedIn

“John and Jamie’s new roles are a natural evolution of Andicor’s succession plan, and will ensure the company continues to provide strong management, and forge ever-stronger relationships with its supplier partners, well into the future,” Waters said in a news release.

Andicor was founded in 2002, and offers concrete admixtures, colour pigments and raw materials, coatings and inks, foaming agents, and other chemical products.

