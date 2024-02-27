Chantler Packages CEO Roy Ferguson passes away

Ferguson designed 32 different product extensions during his career with Chantler, some of which were patented.

Roy Ferguson, the longtime CEO of Mississauga, Ont.-based Chantler Packages Inc., passed away on Nov. 10, 2023 in Mississauga at age 79, his family has announced.

Born in Toronto, Ferguson started his career in the packaging business in 1970 when he joined Consolidated Bathurst Packaging. In 1976 he and his wife Beverley purchased her family business, Chantler and Chantler Inc., which had been founded in 1930.

Over the years, Ferguson expanded the company’s flexible packaging converting capabilities with the addition of extrusion and printing press equipment. “He decided that flexible packaging for food – and, in particular, produce – was a niche of stability in times of economic uncertainty and so he focused the company’s direction in producing floral and produce packaging for grower/shipper/packers in both Canada and the U.S.,” the company said in a statement. “Expansion into the bakery sector was added later.”

Ferguson designed 32 different product extensions during his career, some of which were patented, including PrimePro shelf life extension film, which extends the shelf life of fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the supply chain.

In 2017, the company – by then known as Chantler Packaging Inc. – was acquired by Packages Ltd., a flexible packaging manufacturer based in Pakistan. Ferguson became CEO of the new Chantler Packages Inc. and helped guide its expansion into North America.

Also in 2017, Ferguson was awarded the Canadian Plastics Industry Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ferguson, who had recently retired, leaves his wife Beverley and sons, Ian and Grant, all previously involved in the companies.