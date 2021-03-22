Canadian Plastics

Champlain Financial Corp. and GefCo acquire Quebec-based Naya Waters

Founded in 1986, Naya Waters produces natural spring water, and has partnerships with leading retailers across Canada.

Packaging

In a development that sees it become a 100 per cent Quebec-owned and operated company once again, Mirabel, Que.-based bottler Naya Waters has been acquired by Champlain Financial Corp. and GefCo.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Champlain Financial Corp. is a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, and GefCo is a Canadian private holding company based in Laval, Que.

Founded in 1986, Naya Waters produces natural spring water, and has partnerships with leading retailers across Canada.

Back in 2009, Naya Waters became the first bottled spring water company in the world to use 100 per cent recycled plastic in its bottles.

