CED gives $93,625 to Quebec additive manufacturing platform

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) will provide $93,625 in funding to the Pôle de recherche et d’innovation en matériaux avancés au Québec (PRIMA Québec) for their launch of the Carrefour québécois de la fabrication additive, a virtual networking platform created for the needs of Quebec manufacturers.

The funding is a non-repayable contribution and will be disbursed over the course of three years, a CED statement has explained.

Along with creating awareness for additive manufacturing in the province, the platform was also designed to share educational resources and services to all those involved in the field.

Additionally, companies in the additive business can use Carrefour québécois de la fabrication additive to engage with other experts in Quebec’s additive manufacturing sector.

“The manufacturing industry plays a key economic role in Quebec and Canada,” said Minister of Sport and CED Pascale St.-Onge in a statement. “By supporting PRIMA Québec, a notable research and development NPO, our government is encouraging the entire advanced materials sector to work together, hand in hand, to launch a competitive offering in a thriving market. With this assistance, we are demonstrating our commitment to paving the way for our economic recovery and to establishing a position on the international scene.”