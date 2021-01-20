Cavalier Tool acquires neighbouring firm Mold Services International

In a deal involving two Windsor, Ont.-area companies, Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd. has acquired Mold Services International Inc. (MSI) for an undisclosed amount.

“With MSI’s innovative technology and 22,000-square-foot facility complementing our own, we can now directly offer gun-drilling, EDM (electrical discharge machining), plate milling, large roughing, large five-axis, and toolmaking – all the things we usually outsource,” Cavalier president Brian Bendig said in a news release posted on the company’s website. “This also allows us to fulfill volume opportunities that we couldn’t offer earlier due to limited capacity.”

The MSI addition will also allow Cavalier to serve their clients better through the streamlining of processing orders, enabling them to capitalize on the rapid turnarounds that have earned them a reputation for quick delivery. “The way we’ve done it until now, is that when you outsource, you’re calling people, getting two or three quotes, trying to schedule deliveries and involving yourself in a bit of a gamble, [but] what if they’re late?” Bendig said. “Now that we own MSI, we simply schedule it in – and that results in a win for us and a win for our clients.”

MSI was founded in 1997 by Jim Damphouse and Mark LeBoeuf, and is headquartered in Oldcastle, Ont. The company manufactures injection and compression molds for the automotive and other markets.

MSI will continue to operate as a standalone business, Bendig said. “Our intention is not to go in and pull the place apart,” he explained. “We want the business to run as it is. It’s profitable: it stands on its own two legs. It runs the way it runs now. We want to learn that and understand that.”

“[This] is about two great companies coming under one corporate umbrella,” said Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO, Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corp. “Cavalier’s accomplishments in the midst of a pandemic and a general industry slowdown have been impressive. It is an incredibly innovative and successful company as well as a great corporate citizen. We are fortunate to have them as part of our advanced manufacturing ecosystem here in Windsor-Essex.”

Cavalier was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Windsor.