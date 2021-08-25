Cascades launching 100% recycled packaging for its Fluff & Tuff product line

Quebec-based packaging supplier Cascades has now launched 100 per cent recycled plastic packaging, that’s also recyclable, for its Cascades Fluff & Tuff bathroom tissue product line.

Deployment of this new packaging will be completed by the end of 2021.

In a news release, Cascades officials described the development of the packaging made from recycled materials as “a major project” that required several months of research and testing.

“We had to find a packaging solution that would meet the environmental standards of Cascades products,” said François David, vice president, sales, marketing and innovation at Cascades Tissue Group. “In addition to being 100 per cent or partially made of recycled fibres, with 4.5 times less water and 2.4 times less energy than the average in the North American paper industry, our products hold the industry’s most stringent recognized environmental certifications: UL-Ecologo and FSC.”

The recycled polyfilm used in the Fluff & Tuff line is as effective as its virgin equivalent, he added.

Cascades also used an independent firm to run a life cycle analysis of the polyfilm, which Cascades says confirms that the option containing 100 per cent recycled resin reduces the impact on climate change by 76 per cent compared with its virgin resin equivalent.

Founded in 1964, Cascades employs more than 11,700 workers in 85 facilities in North America and Europe.