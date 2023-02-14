Cartier Packaging acquires Complete Packaging Systems

Complete Packaging becomes a division of Cartier Packaging and retains its current brand image.

In its first acquisition, Quebec-based Cartier Packaging has purchased Complete Packaging Systems, an Ontario-based company, also present in the U.S., that specializes in the optimization and securing of transport packages, mainly in the railway industry.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Complete Packaging, which makes polyester and polypropylene strapping and a range of film products, becomes a division of Cartier Packaging and retains its current brand image.

“This acquisition is fully aligned with our vision to be a leader in environmentally responsible packaging solutions in Eastern Canada for manufacturing industries and distribution centers that wish to optimize their secondary and tertiary packaging,” said Cartier Packaging president David Cartier in a Feb. 11 news release.

Cartier Packaging was founded in 1980 in Saint-Cesaire, Quebec.