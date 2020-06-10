Canadian small businesses get funding to help reduce plastic pollution in oceans
Four Canadian small businesses will receive grants totalling $2 million from the Canadian government.
June 10, 2020 by Canadian Plastics
Four Canadian small businesses will receive grants from the Canadian government to minimize plastics pollution by recycling fishing and aquaculture equipment and by adapting and recycling abandoned fishing gear into useful biodegradable products.
The funding, of over $2 million, is part of the second phase of the domestic plastics challenges under the Innovative Solutions Canada program, which invited Canadian small businesses to develop technologies to reduce plastic waste and keep valuable resources circulating in the economy.
“As we maneuver through this pandemic, I’m proud to be supporting local small businesses from across Canada on their important, innovative work to develop real solutions that will help reduce the environmental impacts plastics have on our oceans,” said Bernadette Jordan, minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, in a press release. “[These companies] are demonstrating how Canadian businesses can lead the way in keeping our oceans clean, marine mammals safe, and local economies moving.”
The four small businesses receiving funding are:
- Halifax-based commercial fishing equipment supplier Ashored Innovations Inc. will receive $702,000 to design and build a rope-less fishing system for use in the lobster and crab fisheries.
- Plastic lumber supplier Goodwood Plastic Product Ltd., of Fort Ellis, N.S., will receive $475,000 to implement and increase production at their new manufacturing facility to turn end-of-life plastic fishing nets and ropes into plastic lumber products and to incorporate them into new pre-cast plastic products.
- Kingston, Ont.-based bioplastics developer Plantee Bioplastics Inc. will receive $475,000 to develop a “smart” biodegradable plastic polymer fishing line, and to apply this technology in the creation of other types of biodegradable plastic products for commercial and recreational fishing and aquaculture.
- Ocean Legacy Technologies, the technology branch of the Ocean Legacy Foundation in British Columbia will receive $360,000 to build a small marine plastics processing facility to enhance current efforts in marine plastic recovery and recycling. This facility will allow select plastic materials from fishing and aquaculture sectors to be repurposed and recycled, including plastics with some organic or non-organic contamination, and some found during shoreline clean-ups.
Print this page
Have your say: