Canadian small businesses get funding to help reduce plastic pollution in oceans

June 10, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Four Canadian small businesses will receive grants from the Canadian government to minimize plastics pollution by recycling fishing and aquaculture equipment and by adapting and recycling abandoned fishing gear into useful biodegradable products.

The funding, of over $2 million, is part of the second phase of the domestic plastics challenges under the Innovative Solutions Canada program, which invited Canadian small businesses to develop technologies to reduce plastic waste and keep valuable resources circulating in the economy.

“As we maneuver through this pandemic, I’m proud to be supporting local small businesses from across Canada on their important, innovative work to develop real solutions that will help reduce the environmental impacts plastics have on our oceans,” said Bernadette Jordan, minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, in a press release. “[These companies] are demonstrating how Canadian businesses can lead the way in keeping our oceans clean, marine mammals safe, and local economies moving.”

The four small businesses receiving funding are: