Canadian siding, roofing maker Duchesne bought by U.S. investment firm Namakor Holdings

Duchesne Ltd., a fourth-generation siding and roofing manufacturer in Yamachiche, Quebec, has been acquired by Tampa, Fla.-based investment firm Namakor Holdings LP for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1927 and currently managed by Audrey Duchesne-Milette, Duchesne supplies vinyl, steel, and aluminum siding and roofing, construction and collated nails, mesh and wire products, multipurpose and vapour barrier polyethylene and reflective insulation to renovation centres, hardware stores, distribution centres, and specialized manufacturers throughout Canada and the U.S.

“With a booming construction materials market in North America, we believe Duchesne has the world-class infrastructure required to successfully turbo-charge growth,” Abhinav (Abhi) Capoor, Namakor’s vice president of investments said in a Feb. 8 news release. “Through our strategic partnership, industry network and financial resources, the company is on a path to accelerate organic growth and expand into new geographic markets.”

Christian Dauphinais is joining the company as president and CEO, and Sylvain Toutant becomes chairman, replacing Françoise Duchesne. Dauphinais most recently served as vice president of sales and global marketing for Cobra Anchors and merchandising for Lowe’s – Rona and Reno-Depot, while Toutant has served as president and CEO of such Canadian retail companies as David’s Tea, Keurig Canada, SAQ, and Reno-Dépot.

“The extended Duchesne family regrouping all company personnel is justifiably proud of the contribution of multiple generations to the ongoing success of the company,” Françoise Duchesne said. “With the human and financial resources supplied by Namakor, it is with enthusiasm and determination that we will pursue exciting new growth opportunities.”