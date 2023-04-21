Canadian resin distributor Antek Madison buys Ohio materials plant

International resin distributor and compounder Antek Madison Plastics Corp., headquartered in Toronto, has acquired a materials plant in Stryker, Ohio, from LyondellBasell Industries for an undisclosed price.

Antek Madison CEO Jim Angelopoulos told Canadian Plastics that the firm is using the Stryker site for railcar unloading, warehousing, blending, and lab testing, along with pulverizing and distributing rotational molding (rotomolding) grade resin – which is a new business area for the company. “The new plant allows us to expand and diversify our product offerings and better supply new and existing customers in the U.S. Midwest, alongside Ontario and Quebec, with very little lead time,” he said. “The Stryker site covers 110,000 square feet and has 15 resin silos that hold 200,000 pounds each, as well as its own rail spur. It was designed for easy delivery, unloading, and storage of materials, so it suited our needs perfectly.”

Antek Madison has added two new pulverizers to the Stryker site that can service the region’s numerous rotomolders, Angelopoulos said, and the company also plans to install more blending/pulverizing capacity at the Stryker site for a growing customer base. “We’re growing our Canadian and U.S. Midwest customer base rapidly, because our locations allow us to service them in good time,” Angelopoulos said. “We’re a stocking distributor, so having supply readily available is crucial for us. As we see it, there will be an abundance of reasonably priced material in the future – the crux will be, how fast can it be delivered? So, logistics will be critical going forward, and the Stryker site gives us that. Having our own fleet of 53-foot dry vans along with natural and black resin tankers has also helped position us.”

The plant – which LyondellBasell bought from A. Schulman Inc. in 2018, and which had been vacant for a year prior to the Antek Madison purchase– currently has eight Antek Madison employees, and Angelopoulos says the company is looking to add more. “Ohio is a business-friendly state with great people, so we’re looking forward to staffing up,” he said.

Advertisement

Antek Madison was founded in 1994 in Toronto as a recycler, and then evolved its business into compounding and distribution, with an 80,000-square-foot facility. In 2004, the company added a 170,000-square-foot compounding plant in Chicago. The Stryker plant is its third location.

The company’s product mix includes compounded and virgin offerings of polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Nylon (PA6), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).