Canadian reshoring group formed to advocate for supply chain modernization

A group of former parliamentarians are forming a new non-partisan advocacy organization called Reshoring Canada, which is designed to promote a more modern and secure supply chain.

“The pandemic has exposed risk in our supply chains, a place where we didn’t know to look. This will make way to find solutions for our people and our economy,” said Tony Clement, former federal industry minister and co-chair of Reshoring Canada, in a statement.

“Canada cannot rely on friendly neighbours or business-savvy executives to make our supply chains work. The threat is real, and it’s coming from unforeseen directions,” said Sandra Pupatello, former minister of economic development and trade for Ontario and co-chair of this initiative.

Reshoring Canada will analyze and offer solutions to key stakeholders that can make changes to support industries and secure jobs. Its first order of business will be to move from anecdotal evidence of risk to hard data.

Advertisment

With the help of key industry associations such as the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association and Ontario Mining Association, Reshoring Canada will be reaching out to businesses across the country to solidify the kind of data required to make substantial recommendations to government and other key stakeholders.

“The pandemic and the new NAFTA have forced all of us to look inwardly and ask, ‘what should be made here’ and ask outwardly ‘what could be made here?’” said organization member Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association. “We have the skills, resources and people – we need the will to reset the state of play.”

Businesses and interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit the Reshoring Canada website and sign up to participate.