Canadian PVC decking maker Tiva investing $8.3 million in Blackville, S.C. plant

Canada-based PVC decking manufacturer Tiva Building Products Corp. plans to invest US$8.3 million to establish manufacturing operations in Blackville, S.C.

In an April 21 statement, the South Carolina Department of Commerce said that Tiva plans to hire 122 new workers, and that the plant will extrude PVC decking and other building materials. “The facility will expand existing manufacturing capabilities and will be able to accommodate future demands as the Tiva brand continues to grow in North America,” the statement said.

“We intend to use this facility as the launchpad for our expansion and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Tiva CEO and founder Terry Fangrad said in the release.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., Tiva’s brands include Tivadek PVC boards, Tivadok cellular PVC boards, and Tivacoat waterproof elastomeric membrane.

Operations at the Blackville plant are expected to be online in August 2022.

The announcement follows news by Tiva officials in February that the company had bought a 50,000-square-foot production plant that sits on 36 acres at an undisclosed location in South Carolina.