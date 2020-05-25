Canadian plastics pioneer Lloyd Leadbeater passes away

May 25, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Lloyd Leadbeater, an innovate and pioneering member of Canada’s plastics industry, passed away on May 15 in Lindsay, Ont., aged 97.

Born in Toronto, Leadbeater trained as a toolmaker and started making molds and dies for plastics in 1943 at Cochrane Tool & Machine Co. In 1949 he co-founded custom injection molder and extrusion shop Toronto Plastics Ltd. with two partners and served as the company’s longtime president. Toronto Plastics began with a single injection molding machine and under Leadbeater’s guidance it grew into one of Canada’s largest full-service molders, and the producer of some revolutionary plastic products: In 1960, the company developed the first all-vinyl window sash for customer Weather Seal Manufacturing; and in 1969, it worked with sports equipment maker Cooper Canada Ltd. to design and manufacture the wildly-popular plastic road-hockey stick replacement blades.

Toronto Plastics was sold to Smith & Nephew in 1971 but kept operating, and Leadbeater switched his role to general manager until his retirement.

Leadbeater was an early proponent of the now-popular idea that senior management needed to spend time on the shop floor as a way of gathering information, and in an era before sophisticated machine sensors and connected technology his toolmaking background was invaluable in accomplishing this for Toronto Plastics. “I always circulated around the plant because the plant talked to me,” he explained in an interview in the 2017 book Canadian Plastics Pioneers. “Each machine and pump had a different tone and vibration, so when I paid attention they would tell me that I already had a problem or whether I should expect one.”

Leadbeater was also one of the first plastics shop owners in Canada to realize the value of making connections to universities; beginning in 1965, Toronto Plastics began hiring two graduates a year from Ryerson Polytechnic’s three-year polymer course, and later from George Brown’s two-year plastics course and from numerous university engineering programs. In this way Leadbeater helped train and mentor many well-known Canadian plastics professionals, including Frank Maine and Bob Davies. “I will be forever be grateful to Lloyd for the vision he had about what a plastics manufacturer should be, a vision I quickly adopted,” Davies said in Canadian Plastics Pioneers.

In 1964, Leadbeater was among the first 17 charter members of the newly-formed Canadian Plastics Pioneers association; and in 1970 he was named Leader of the Year by SPI Canada, the forerunner of the Canadian Plastics Industry Association.