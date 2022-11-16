Canadian plastics industry launches ‘Save Plastic’ social media campaign

The awareness-raising campaign focuses on how plastic is essential to having a sustainable life.

A group of plastics industry leaders has launched a new social media campaign aimed at demonstrating that plastics is a valuable resource that can also help meet the country’s climate goals.

The awareness-raising campaign, dubbed ‘Save Plastic’, focuses on how plastic is essential to having a sustainable life.

Organizations and companies that are involved include the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC), Balcan, Husky Technologies, GreenMantra Technologies, Nexeo, Nova Chemicals Corp., PolyExpert, Styro-Go, and Winpak.

“’Save Plastic’ is more than just a call for action, it’s a call for meaningful change,” campaign officials said. They noted that a Canadian federal government study states that almost $8 billion worth of plastic sent to landfill could be recuperated into the economy through better collection and recycling. “By saving plastic from landfills, we recover a valuable resource that will allow us to meet up to 60 per cent of plastic demand by 2050 with recycled plastics,” Save Plastic officials said. “All the while making significant contributions to carbon net-zero actions and achieving zero plastic waste.”

“The role of plastic in our society, while critical, continues to change. Industry is taking the lead on innovating and investing in recycling technologies, as well as evolving the design of products and packages,” said Bob Masterson, CEO of the CIAC. “Plastics will continue to play an important role in decarbonizing our economy through clean energy, the automotive sector, reducing food waste and many other uses. We can ensure plastics are seen as a renewable resource that never reaches the landfill.”

Save Plastic also has a new website at this link.