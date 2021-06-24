Canadian pipe maker Ipex opens new distribution centre in Garland, Texas

Canada-based pipe extruder Ipex has expanded its warehousing and distribution capabilities with its newest distribution centre (DC) in Garland, Texas.

The new facility replaces Ipex’s significantly smaller DC in Houston, giving the company more than three times the warehouse space in the area.

“The DC is the newest facility in our multi-year strategy to expand our footprint in the United States,” said Alex Mestres, Ipex’s CEO. “In doing so, we continue to focus on our customer-first culture by having what our customers want when they want it.”

Currently stocking industrial products (pipes and fittings), future growth and expansion potential in Garland could see the remainder of the company’s product lines stocked in the Garland facility. The DC serves Ipex’s customers in the U.S. states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Ipex is an Aliaxis Company, with corporate headquarters in Oakville, Ont.