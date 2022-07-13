Canadian investors complete sale of Barrette Outdoor Living to CRH

Canadian private equity firm TorQuest Partners and pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec first announced the sale in June.

Canadian private equity firm TorQuest Partners and pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) have completed the sale of fencing and railing maker Barrette Outdoor Living Inc. to Irish building materials firm CRH plc for an enterprise value of $1.9 billion

Headquartered in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, Barrette makes composite decking and vinyl, aluminum, and steel fences and railings, and has 14 locations throughout North America. It supplies products for public infrastructure projects, commercial buildings, and residential structures.

The deal was first announced in early June 2022. TorQuest and CDPQ have held a majority stake in Barrette since November 2020.

In a July 11 news release, Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette said described TorQuest and CDPQ as having been “ideal partners for us.” “Their commitment to investing in our business and our people has provided Barrette with a solid platform for continued growth and success,” he said. “We are delighted with the success of our partnership with TorQuest and CDPQ and excited about the next chapter of our business evolution as part of CRH.”