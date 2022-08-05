Canadian Hospital Specialties buys two Ontario-based plastic medical firms

The deal is designed to increase CHS' capabilities in injection molding and tubing extrusion and reduce its reliance on foreign imports.

In a move aimed to increase its capabilities in injection molding and tubing extrusion and reduce its reliance on foreign imports, medical device maker Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd. (CHS) has bought two Ontario-based plastics processing firms for undisclosed prices.

In a news release, Oakville, Ont.-based CHS said it has acquired Stadco Polyproducts Inc., an injection molder in Mississauga, and Respan Products Inc., a medical tubing and mask maker in Erin.

“These companies…will be an addition to [our] existing Oakville plant, which is currently undergoing a $3.8 million facility upgrade,” CHS officials said. “[They will] provide us with the ability to manufacture and supply a greater volume of Ontario-produced medical products for the Canadian and U.S. markets and provide an alternative for healthcare customers to avoid some of the current challenges associated with sourcing products from overseas.”

CHS makes and distributes a wide range of medical products, including single-use disposable trays, kits, tubing and other products. End markets include respiratory, anesthesia, radiology and vascular products. Stadco, founded in the late 1990s, makes thin-walled injection molded products and is one of the largest suppliers of medicine cups in North America, CHS said; Respan, founded in 1981, makes products for the oxygen and aerosol therapy markets.

The acquisitions will add approximately 32 additional employees to CHS’ current roster of 425 workers. Other recent Canadian acquisitions by CHS include OralDent Pharma Inc., and Amrak Healthcare Canada Inc.