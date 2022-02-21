Canadian fuel cell polymer maker Ionomr Innovations expands in New York

Vancouver-based Ionomr Innovations Inc., a maker of specialty polymers and ion-exchange membranes for hydrogen fuel cells has announced plans to set up a research centre in Rochester, N.Y.

In a Feb. 16 news release, Ionomr officials said the new fuel cell and green hydrogen electrolysis research and development centre will generate more than 50 new jobs over the next five years. The news release also said that New York’s Empire State Development agency is supporting the project with up to US$1 million through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments. The total project cost to update is estimated at a little more than US$2.7 million. Ionomr officials said they had considered further expanding the company’s Canadian operations and additionally explored other U.S. sites, but ultimately selected the Rochester location due to New York state’s support.

Ionomr expects the centre to be operational at the new location by the second quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased to establish our U.S. presence in Rochester and look forward to tapping into the local workforce to build a team here that will be a critical part of fulfilling our mandate to bring advanced materials to market faster and with global reach,” Ionomr CEO Bill Haberlin said. “Ionomr’s membranes and polymers are leading the way in the clean hydrogen economy, addressing the fundamental problems that until now have limited the commercialization of fuel cells, hydrogen electrolysis and green fuels.”

Founded in 2018, Ionomr develops, manufactures and markets next generation ion-exchange membranes and polymers that it said can replace fluorine polymers widely used in fuel cell technology today.