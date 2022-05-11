Canadian flexible packager St. Johns buys Mexican firm Plásticos Uribe

Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier St. Johns Packaging Ltd. is acquiring flexible packaging converter Plásticos Uribe SA de CV, which supplies products that are sold to CPGs throughout Mexico.

The deal, for an undisclosed amount, marks the second recent purchase that St. Johns has made in Mexico.

“With the Greenfield plant we recently started up in León (Guanajuato, Mexico) and this acquisition of Plásticos Uribe, we’re investing not only to develop the local Mexican market, but also to strengthen our position in the U.S.,” St. Johns president and CEO Marc Leclair said in a May 9 news release. “By establishing a significant manufacturing presence in Mexico, our overall supply chain will be more robust and we’ll be a more reliable supplier for our long-standing North American market customers.”

Plásticos Uribe is headquartered in Tlaquepaque, a suburb of Guadalajara.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.-based St. Johns was founded in 1954, and makes flexible packaging for both the food and consumer product markets. The company currently operates manufacturing facilities in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., China, and Vietnam.