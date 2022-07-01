Canadian distributor Plastics Plus acquired by Piedmont Plastics

Piedmont officials said they plan to move Edmonton-based Plastics Plus to a new location in that city.

In a move that expands its presence in Western Canada, Charlotte, N.C.-based sheet and semifinished product distributor Piedmont Plastics Inc. has acquired Plastics Plus Ltd., a plastics distributor headquartered in Edmonton.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a June 30 press release, Piedmont officials said they plan to move the Plastics Plus team to a new location in the Edmonton area, which will serve as Piedmont’s 53rd branch location in North America and the sixth in Canada.

“Expanding our presence in Western Canada will allow us to strategically grow our footprint in the region, while strengthening our relationships with our valued customer base,” Piedmont president Tyler Booth said in the release.

Advertisement

Plastics Plus was founded in 2000, and is described as a “leading plastics distributor and fabricator in Western Canada”.

“Piedmont Plastics could not be a better fit and new home for the Plastics Plus team,” said Plastics Plus president Doug Popowich.