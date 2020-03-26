Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety makes courses, publications available for free

March 26, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to support workplaces protecting employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has made selected courses and publications available for free.

In a statement, the Hamilton, Ont.-based federal health and safety agency reminded workplaces still operating to promote frequent handwashing and healthy hygiene practices such as physical distancing, and to put plans in place that describe how they will continue to function during or after the pandemic. This includes planning how key services or products can be continued, along with the recovery of key business and systems.

“In addition to having contingency plans in place, we can’t stress enough the importance of maintaining close communication within the organization,” said Anne Tennier, president and CEO of CCOHS. “Reach out frequently to employees who become ill or are in quarantine. Have regular contact with those who are working from home to monitor their well-being, let them know you care and help with any feelings of isolation they made have. If you have the technology, video chats are a great way to keep an active connection going.”

During the pandemic, CCOHS is making the following courses and publications available for free, as well as other credible resources available on their Flu and Infectious Disease Outbreak website and the Pandemics topic page :

Courses

Pandemic Planning

Mental Health: Health and Wellness Strategies

Mental Health: Signs, Symptoms and Solutions

Mental Health: Psychologically Healthy Workplaces

Mental Health: Communication Strategies

Musculoskeletal Disorders Prevention

Office Ergonomics

Pandemic Awareness

Mental Health: Awareness

Musculoskeletal Disorders Awareness

Publications (PDF free download)