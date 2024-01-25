Canadian agricultural film recycler PolyAg bought by U.S. firm

The new owner, Revolution Sustainable Solutions, is expanding its agricultural film recycling operations through the deal.

Canadian agricultural film recycler PolyAg Recycling Ltd. has been purchased by Revolution Sustainable Solutions LLC, a U.S. provider of ESG material solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

Officials with Revolution, which is headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., said the deal increases its recycling capacity and grows the footprint of the company’s circular solutions across North America.

PolyAg was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Bashaw, Alta., and operates an agriculture film plastic recycling plant at that location.

“Revolution is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for PolyAg and its employees,” Revolution officials said. “Current customers of PolyAg can expect uninterrupted service and support during this transition.”

Revolution says it diverts over 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into certified recycled resin for products like trash can liners, reusable carryout bags, stretch film, and construction films.