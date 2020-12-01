Canada’s Protech Group acquires industrial coatings business of Winslow Browning Inc.

In a move designed to expand its liquid coatings capabilities, Canada-based specialty materials maker Protech Group is acquiring the industrial coatings business of Winslow Browning Inc., which is headquartered in Liberty, Indiana, for an undisclosed amount.

In a Dec. 1 statement, Protech officials said that all manufacturing equipment, as well as the manufacturing site located in Liberty, will remain operational under the Protech Group banner. All employees will join the Protech Group.

Winslow Browning manufactures high-performance liquid coatings for plastic substrates, metal, glass, and wood.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Montreal, Protech operates and distributes in more than 25 countries, supplying specialty materials, coatings, and paints for the construction, infrastructure, transportation, consumer goods, and healthcare industries.

The acquisition is expected to close on Dec. 4, 2020.