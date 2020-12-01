Canadian Plastics

Canada’s Protech Group acquires industrial coatings business of Winslow Browning Inc.

The purchase is designed to expand Montreal-based Protech's liquid coatings capabilities.

December 1, 2020   Canadian Plastics


Canadian Plastics
Materials

In a move designed to expand its liquid coatings capabilities, Canada-based specialty materials maker Protech Group is acquiring the industrial coatings business of Winslow Browning Inc., which is headquartered in Liberty, Indiana, for an undisclosed amount.

In a Dec. 1 statement, Protech officials said that all manufacturing equipment, as well as the manufacturing site located in Liberty, will remain operational under the Protech Group banner. All employees will join the Protech Group.

Winslow Browning manufactures high-performance liquid coatings for plastic substrates, metal, glass, and wood.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Montreal, Protech operates and distributes in more than 25 countries, supplying specialty materials, coatings, and paints for the construction, infrastructure, transportation, consumer goods, and healthcare industries.

The acquisition is expected to close on Dec. 4, 2020.

Print this page

Related Stories
Montreal-based coatings maker Protech/Oxyplast Group acquires Chemionics Corp.
Montreal’s Protech Powder buys Ohio-based NPA Coatings
BASF selling industrial coatings business to AkzoNobel
Materion acquires Optics Balzers to expand reach in optical coatings market

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*