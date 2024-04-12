Canada’s Gracious Living expanding Kentucky manufacturing plant

The processor plans to invest nearly $9.8 million and add 50 employees at the facility.

Canadian processor Gracious Living Corp. (GL), a manufacturer and distributor of consumer products, is investing US$9.8 million to expand its operations in Morgantown, Kentucky.

In a news release from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, officials said the investment will allow GL to manufacture patio furniture, storage containers, and shelving at the Morgantown plant.

The expansion is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, and GL plans to hire about 50 new workers.

The 160,000-square-foot Morgantown plant was acquired by GL in August 2023, and is located approximately one hour north of Nashville, Tenn.

“We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to expand in a state with hard-working citizens and a supportive government stance on economic growth,” said Charles Kida, GL’s vice president of finance. “The Morgantown site offers an ideal location due to its strategic position for distribution. Gracious Living looks forward to establishing its first presence in the United States through this expansion initiative. This move represents a significant step in the company’s growth strategy.”

Founded in 1989, GL operates over 135 injection molding and profile extrusion machines, and has an ISO 17000 compliant laboratory. Proprietary products include plastic patio furniture, resin shelving, and houseware items which are sold to retailers across North America. Services provided to contract customers include product development, injection molding, profile extrusion, assemblies, warehousing, and distribution.