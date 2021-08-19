Canada Plastics Pact adds 12 new partners

The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP), a multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform created early this year to tackle the nation’s plastic waste and pollution problem, has added 12 new partners, including consumer goods organizations, industry associations, governments, converters and recycling stewardship organizations from across Canada.

The CPP now has over 65 members. In an Aug. 19 news release, the group said the new partners “bring an eclectic set of perspectives to address collective challenges” as it works towards ambitious 2025 targets to create a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada.

Since the CPP launched earlier this year, it said, partners have started work on a number of key initiatives to progress towards the 2025 targets. Last month, CPP announced it would lead the consultation and implementation of the Consumer Goods Forum’s Golden Design Rules for Plastic Packaging Design within Canada which provide a framework that will result in less plastics overall and better plastics to the recycling system. In addition, CPP is currently working to develop a “Roadmap” to achieve the 2025 targets along with a longer term vision for a circular economy for plastics in Canada that will be released this fall.

“That the Canada Plastics Pact has nearly doubled the number of partners in just six months demonstrates unprecedented collaboration between businesses, governments and NGOs across the plastics value chain,” said CPP’s managing director George Roter. “The partners joining today bring added regional diversity, new perspectives, ideas and industries which will be key to acting on the ambitious agenda set out by the CPP.”

The new partners of the CPP are: Bioform; Canadian Bottled Water Association (CBWA); City of Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC); Dairy Processors Association of Canada (DPAC); Divert NS; Éco Entreprises Québec; GS1 Canada; Kimberly-Clark; Polytainers Inc; Recycling Council of British Columbia (RCBC); TerraCycle, and Wentworth Technologies.