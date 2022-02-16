Canada-based PVC product maker Tiva expanding into the U.S.

Mississauga, Ont.-based PVC decking and dock products manufacturer Tiva Building Products is expanding into the U.S. with the purchase of a 50,000-square-foot production plant that sits on 36 acres in South Carolina.

The existing facility will undergo power supply improvements, multiple extrusion line installations, and office space renovations to be operational for the second half of 2022, company officials said.

“We have evaluated U.S. manufacturing facility sites for quite some time and knew even at the start of our business seven years ago it was never a matter of if but when,” said Tiva CEO Terry Fangrad. “The facility is perfect for significant capacity of production and inventory while the site will accommodate multiple expansions as the Tiva brand continues to grow in North America.”

The facility will service existing wholesale distributors Sherwood Lumber, Weston Forest Products, and pending new distribution partners throughout the U.S.

Tiva produces Tivadek, Tivadok and Tivacoat branded products.