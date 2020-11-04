Canada-based Consolidated Bottle acquired by Berlin Packaging

In a move to expand its footprint in Canada, rigid packaging product supplier Berlin Packaging has acquired Consolidated Bottle Corp. for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1910, Toronto-based Consolidated Bottle supplies plastic, glass, and metal containers and closures across various industries, including personal care, pharmaceutical, cannabis, food, beverage and industrial.

All Consolidated Bottle employees and locations will be retained, Chicago-based Berlin Packaging said in a Nov. 3 statement. In addition to its Toronto location, Consolidated Bottle also operates an office in Montreal.

“We are extremely committed to the Canadian market and see tremendous growth opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers,” Berlin Packaging president and CEO Bill Hayes said in the statement.

Following the acquisition, the company will be known as Consolidated Bottle Corporation, a Berlin Packaging company.

Berlin Packaging established a Montreal location focused on supplying specialty glass packaging for food, spirits and wine in 2016.