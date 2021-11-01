Cadillac Fairview unveils low-waste sorting station at Ontario mall

Commercial real estate firm Cadillac Fairview (CF) is officially launching its first low-waste sorting station in Ontario at two-tier indoor shopping mall CF Lime Ridge in Hamilton.

Located in the Dining Hall on the lower level, the initiative is a collaboration with recycling solutions provider Gorrie/Unwasted.

“At CF Lime Ridge, we are committed to responsibility, and are passionate about reducing our environmental footprint,” said Andy Traynor, general manager, CF Lime Ridge. “We all have a collective responsibility to hold ourselves accountable for our decisions. By investing in this type of technology, we are empowering guests to help reduce one of the most challenging waste streams – food waste- and make a positive impact for future generations. We continue to elevate our consumer experience and are excited to be the first Ontario-based CF shopping centre to offer this game-changing recycling service.”

The sorting station is constructed from 50 per cent recycled materials, including 100 per cent recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastics. Guests who have finished their meals can bring a tray to the sorting station where trained staff will properly separate materials, effectively diverting food waste from landfills. The sorting Station is AODA compliant, with a section of the counterspace lowered for ease of access to patrons in wheelchairs.

CF is collaborating with Gorrie/Unwasted to develop the new design materials for the Lime Ridge station.

“The new CF Lime Ridge sorting station is a great example of how we can creatively draw single use plastic away from landfills and oceans and bring them into the manufacturing space to create bold, functionally designed products,” said Gorrie CEO Ashley Gorrie.