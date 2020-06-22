C-P Flexible Packaging acquires packaging supplier Genpak Flexible

June 22, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a deal designed to complement its converting and printing capabilities, York, Pa.-based flexible packaging manufacturer C-P Flexible Packaging has acquired Genpak Flexible, a supplier of compostable packaging with facilities in Aurora, Ont. and Lakeville, Minn.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Genpak manufactures die-cut rollstock and pouches, as well as paper-based laminations.

“With the unique capabilities and sustainable packaging portfolio of Genpak, this strategic acquisition provides our customers with a wider array of innovative flexible packaging options than ever before,” C-P Flexible CEO Mike Hoffman said in a statement. “Our two companies’ cultures are similar, with a laser-like focus on customers and continuous innovation. We’ve been highly impressed by the talent and resources within Genpak, and we are excited to move forward in creating more value for our customers.”

The deal brings C-P Flexible’s North American operations to six locations with more than 750 employees.