Brenntag to distribute SE Tylose’s cellulose ethers in Canada

The materials are used in construction products, architectural paints, adhesives, caulks and sealants, traffic coatings, oil field and e-poly applications.

Chemical supplier Brenntag has made a supplier agreement with chemical maker SE Tylose to distribute SE Tylose’s cellulose ethers in Canada for the material science markets.

Hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) and methyl cellulose (MC) ethers are used in applications such as construction products, architectural paints, adhesives, caulks and sealants, traffic coatings, oil field and e-poly.

“SE Tylose looks forward to Brenntag Specialties representing our cellulose ethers primarily in the CASE and Construction markets in Canada,” said Iain Stevenson, SE Tylose North American regional manager.

Brenntag distributes a wide variety of chemicals, including some polymers and synthetic rubber materials. Its large portfolio includes thermoplastics and additives. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,500 employees worldwide and operates a network of about 600 sites in 72 countries. Its Canadian subsidiary, Brenntag Canada Inc., is headquartered in Toronto.

Advertisement

SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG is a German chemical company belonging to the Japanese Shin-Etsu Group.